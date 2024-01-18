UAE Awards Uzbeks Visa-Free Move

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has signed a
protocol on introduction of visa-free regime for citizens of
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The paper was signed by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to the UAE,
Abdulaziz Akkulov, and UAE Deputy Foreign Minister, Khalid Abdullah
Belhoul.
The document will become effective on February 16, 2024.
According to the document, Uzbek citizens are exempt from visa
requirements for the duration of their stay in the UAE (no more
than 30 days).
Meanwhile, 104,643 Uzbek residents visited the United Arab
Emirates for tourism purposes between January and October 2023.
Furthermore, an agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and the
United Arab Emirates to increase the frequency of flights.
According to the information, airlines of both countries can now
operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent -
Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi and others. This agreement is
aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between
Uzbekistan and the UAE.
