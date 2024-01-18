Azerbaijan, Türkiye Look Up Hiking Military-Technical Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Deputy
Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Agil Gurbanov has met with the
delegation led by his Turkish counterpart Celal Sami Tufekci, who
is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry
told Trend .
The prospects for the growth of military cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye were examined during a meeting at the
International Military Cooperation Department.
The two sides discussed in depth a number of military-technical
problems of mutual concern.
