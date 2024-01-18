               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Türkiye Look Up Hiking Military-Technical Cooperation


1/18/2024 4:40:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Agil Gurbanov has met with the delegation led by his Turkish counterpart Celal Sami Tufekci, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry told Trend .

The prospects for the growth of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were examined during a meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department.

The two sides discussed in depth a number of military-technical problems of mutual concern.

