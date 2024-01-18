Kazakhstan Sketches Out Egg Export Hike To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Kazakhstan
wishes to increase exports of chicken eggs to Russia, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between the Deputy Prime
Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia, Serik Zhumangarin and Alexey
Overchuk.
At the meeting, it was noted that the Russian side addressed the
Kazakh side with a request to increase the supply of chicken eggs
to their retail chains.
In this regard, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of
Agriculture to consider this issue as soon as possible and find the
possibility of increasing the supply of Kazakh products to the
border regions of the Russia.
To note, over the 11 months of 2023, Kazakhstan exported about
186.6 million chicken eggs to Russia, Afghanistan and
Kyrgyzstan.
In addition, the parties also positively assessed the opening of
transit of Russian pork from 45 regions of Russia through
Kazakhstan and the abolition of restrictions on the supply of
Kazakh livestock products to Russia from January 15, 2024.
