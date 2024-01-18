Trade Volume Between Uzbekistan, EU Nations Growing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. The volume of mutual trade between Uzbekistan and the EU countries is growing dynamically, increasing by 30 percent last year, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan and the delegation of the European Union headed by Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas on January 16.

At the beginning of the conversation, the representative of the European Union, sincerely congratulating on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and Uzbekistan, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the leader of the state from the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The matter of further expansion of the multifaceted partnership with the EU was discussed.

The sides noted with satisfaction the notable intensification of cooperation in recent years. The visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Uzbekistan, two meetings of the heads of Central Asian states and the European Union, and the Samarkand conference on interconnectivity have been successfully held.

A joint road map for deepening ties between the EU and Central Asia is being implemented. Work is underway to organize the first EU-Central Asia summit in Uzbekistan.

Brussels will host a major investor forum in late January aimed at strengthening transport and communications interconnectivity between the two regions.

Large investment projects in high-tech sectors of the economy with the participation of leading European companies are being implemented. The term of EU trade preferences for Uzbekistan has been extended.

The sides also exchanged views on topical regional issues, in particular providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.