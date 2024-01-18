Trade Volume Between Uzbekistan, EU Nations Growing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. The volume of
mutual trade between Uzbekistan and the EU countries is growing
dynamically, increasing by 30 percent last year, Trend reports.
This was discussed during a meeting between President of
Uzbekistan and the delegation of the European Union headed by Vice
President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas on January
16.
At the beginning of the conversation, the representative of the
European Union, sincerely congratulating on the 30th anniversary of
the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and
Uzbekistan, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the leader
of the state from the head of the European Commission, Ursula von
der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles
Michel.
The matter of further expansion of the multifaceted partnership
with the EU was discussed.
The sides noted with satisfaction the notable intensification of
cooperation in recent years. The visit of European Council
President Charles Michel to Uzbekistan, two meetings of the heads
of Central Asian states and the European Union, and the Samarkand
conference on interconnectivity have been successfully held.
A joint road map for deepening ties between the EU and Central
Asia is being implemented. Work is underway to organize the first
EU-Central Asia summit in Uzbekistan.
Brussels will host a major investor forum in late January aimed
at strengthening transport and communications interconnectivity
between the two regions.
Large investment projects in high-tech sectors of the economy
with the participation of leading European companies are being
implemented. The term of EU trade preferences for Uzbekistan has
been extended.
The sides also exchanged views on topical regional issues, in
particular providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
