Kazakhstan To Upgrade Astana Airport Onwards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Preparations
for the modernization of Kazakhstan's Astana airport are carried
out according to the established schedule, Trend reports.
This was stated during a working meeting chaired by Vice
Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev with a project
team that arrived from the UAE to support the issue of renovating
the runway of the capital's airport.
The project team, led by the General Director of Terminals
Holding (an airport management company), is formed from a number of
specialists responsible for areas of airfield pavement, navigation,
ground handling, flight safety systems, as well as commerce and
finance.
During the visit, a number of meetings were held with
representatives of interested government bodies, the Aviation
Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazaeronavigatsia, as well as
airlines, at which issues of ensuring flight safety during
modernization, agreeing on a schedule for partial closure, and
other aspects were discussed.
On October 18, 2023, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan
Smailov signed an agreement with Terminals Holding Company from the
UAE as part of a visit to the Turkestan region.
The investor undertook to conduct a comprehensive assessment of
the activities of the capital's airport and subsequently take over
operational management to improve the quality of passenger service
and the efficiency of the air harbor as a whole.
The investor's primary task is to prepare the runway for
reconstruction and further modernization.
