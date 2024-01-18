Kazakhstan To Upgrade Astana Airport Onwards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Preparations for the modernization of Kazakhstan's Astana airport are carried out according to the established schedule, Trend reports.

This was stated during a working meeting chaired by Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev with a project team that arrived from the UAE to support the issue of renovating the runway of the capital's airport.

The project team, led by the General Director of Terminals Holding (an airport management company), is formed from a number of specialists responsible for areas of airfield pavement, navigation, ground handling, flight safety systems, as well as commerce and finance.

During the visit, a number of meetings were held with representatives of interested government bodies, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, Kazaeronavigatsia, as well as airlines, at which issues of ensuring flight safety during modernization, agreeing on a schedule for partial closure, and other aspects were discussed.

On October 18, 2023, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov signed an agreement with Terminals Holding Company from the UAE as part of a visit to the Turkestan region.

The investor undertook to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the activities of the capital's airport and subsequently take over operational management to improve the quality of passenger service and the efficiency of the air harbor as a whole.

The investor's primary task is to prepare the runway for reconstruction and further modernization.