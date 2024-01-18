Turkmenistan Keen To Strengthen Its Collaboration With UNRCCA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan has expressed its interest in significantly
strengthening cooperation with the UN Regional Centre for
Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Trend reports.
This statement was made during a meeting between Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova, and the
Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN
Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA),
Kaha Imnadze.
During the meeting, Myakhri Byashimova congratulated Kaha
Imnadze on his appointment to a responsible position and stressed
the importance of the activities of the center headed by him for
the entire region in strengthening cooperation and peace, as well
as maintaining mutual understanding between the countries.
It was stated that Turkmenistan is interested in enhancing the
role of the Ashgabat regional center of the UN in activating and
promoting initiatives to work with mechanisms of multilateral
diplomacy, such as the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, the UN
Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the development of joint programs
on security, education, and training of civil servants.
At the same time, the parties also expressed their interest in
the implementation of Turkmenistan's initiatives put forward within
the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
In this context, the importance of Turkmenistan's integrated
approach to addressing key issues on the global agenda and the
country's contribution to their implementation were noted.
Meanwhile, the UNRCCA is an international institution whose goal
is to strengthen peace, security, and sustainable development in
the countries of Central Asia.
Working in accordance with the UN Mandate, the Center focuses on
preventive diplomacy aimed at conflict prevention, dispute
resolution, and promoting sustainable development in the region,
interacting with states, international partners, and civil
society.
