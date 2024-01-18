Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Cooperation Within Framework Of COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and
the UAE discussed cooperation within the framework of COP29,
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X,
Trend reports.
"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting
with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy of the
United Arab Emirates, the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint
Intergovernmental Commission. During the meeting, we expressed
satisfaction with the high level of the bilateral relations between
the two countries," he said.
The minister also pointed out that the discussions covered
various aspects of the economic partnership agenda.
"Those include preparations for the 9th session of the
Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission, enhancement of
trade turnover and initiatives for developing business ties,
collaboration within COP29, prospects for joint projects in the
transition to sustainable energy sources," Jabbarov added.
Will be updated
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.