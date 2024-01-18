Azerbaijan And Türkiye Discuss Military Co-Op (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Celal Sami Tufekci, who is on a working visit to the country, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence told Trend .

Prior to the meeting, the guests visited the graves of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Heydar Aliyev's spouse, outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as Alley of Shehids (Martyrs' Alley) and the monument erected in honor of the Turkish liberating soldiers, laid wreaths and flowers, honoring their glorious memory.

Afterward, the meeting with the Turkish delegation was held at the Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed satisfaction with their visit to the country. The parties honored the glorious memory of the servicemen of both armies who became martyrs during military operations.

The minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as cooperation in other fields, is developing steadily. It was especially emphasized that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built based on friendly relations. The defense minister emphasized the invaluable role of friendly relations between the heads of the two countries in achieving a high level of bilateral cooperation.

Celal Sami Tufekci, in turn, was pleased by his visit to Azerbaijan. The sides emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and support.

Joint projects in the field of military support were highlighted at the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi as well as the Turkish leadership of defense industry companies. Further expansion of bilateral cooperation in military, military-technical, and other areas, as well as regional security issues, were raised.

<p></p>