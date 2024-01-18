Azerbaijan And Türkiye Discuss Military Co-Op (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17.
Minister of
Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a
delegation headed by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Türkiye
Celal Sami Tufekci, who is on a working visit to the country,
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence told Trend .
Prior to the meeting, the guests visited the graves of
Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Heydar Aliyev's
spouse, outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa
Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as Alley of Shehids
(Martyrs' Alley) and the monument erected in honor of the Turkish
liberating soldiers, laid wreaths and flowers, honoring their
glorious memory.
Afterward, the meeting with the Turkish delegation was held at
the Defense Ministry.
Colonel General Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed
satisfaction with their visit to the country. The parties honored
the glorious memory of the servicemen of both armies who became
martyrs during military operations.
The minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Türkiye, as well as cooperation in other fields, is developing
steadily. It was especially emphasized that the strategic alliance
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built based on friendly
relations. The defense minister emphasized the invaluable role of
friendly relations between the heads of the two countries in
achieving a high level of bilateral cooperation.
Celal Sami Tufekci, in turn, was pleased by his visit to
Azerbaijan. The sides emphasized the importance of expanding
bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and support.
Joint projects in the field of military support were highlighted
at the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador of
Türkiye to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi as well as the Turkish
leadership of defense industry companies. Further expansion of
bilateral cooperation in military, military-technical, and other
areas, as well as regional security issues, were raised.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.