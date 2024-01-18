Pakistan Recalls Its Ambassador To Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Pakistan has
decided to recall its ambassador to Iran, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Pakistan.
According to the statement, Iran's unjustified and aggressive
attack on Pakistan's territory last night was a breach of
international law and the UN Charter's principles and
objectives.
"We strongly condemn this unlawful act and we will not tolerate
it. Pakistan has the right to take action against this unlawful
act. Iran will have to face the consequences of its actions.
We have communicated this message to the Iranian Government. We
have also told them that Pakistan has decided to withdraw its
ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan
who is in Iran right now should not come back for now. We have also
decided to stop all high level visits that were happening or were
planned between Pakistan and Iran in the near future," the ministry
said in a statement.
As reported, on January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two
headquarters of the terrorist group "Jaish al-Adl". Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As
a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.