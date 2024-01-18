Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Meets Recently Appointed Australian Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Newly appointed Ambassador of Australia to Russia John William Geering has paid a courtesy visit to the doyen of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

The Azerbaijani ambassador congratulated Geering on his appointment and wished him success in his career.

Many topics were discussed during the meeting, including current relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ambassador Geering inquired about the situation in the concluded Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and noted that Australia has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Bulbuloglu talked in detail about the history of the conflict, the years-long and inconclusive negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020, as well as the local anti-terrorist measures taken on September 19, 2023, during which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also talked of the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration, and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador informed about the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region into the legal and socio-economic environment of Azerbaijan. Bulbuloglu emphasized that peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus are possible only through the establishment of good-neighborly relations based on mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

The issues of transport communications in the region were discussed during the meeting. Bulbuloglu spoke about the current situation in the development of the North-South corridor, the construction of a road through Iran, pointing out that Baku supports the fastest possible restoration and opening of all communications in the region.

Ambassador John Geering congratulated Azerbaijan on the selection of Baku as a host for COP29 in 2024.

The conversation was held in a sincere and trusting manner. The sides discussed various topics on the agenda between the countries and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu thanked John Geering for the visit and expressed hope for further development of friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Australia.

Following the visit, Gearing was presented with a book titled "Karabakh before and after occupation" published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.