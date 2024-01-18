Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Meets Recently Appointed Australian Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Newly appointed
Ambassador of Australia to Russia John William Geering has paid a
courtesy visit to the doyen of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Russia.
The Azerbaijani ambassador congratulated Geering on his
appointment and wished him success in his career.
Many topics were discussed during the meeting, including current
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ambassador Geering
inquired about the situation in the concluded Armenian-Azerbaijani
conflict and noted that Australia has always supported the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
Bulbuloglu talked in detail about the history of the conflict,
the years-long and inconclusive negotiation process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the victory in the Second Karabakh War in
2020, as well as the local anti-terrorist measures taken on
September 19, 2023, during which Azerbaijan restored its
territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also talked of the
post-conflict period, large-scale restoration, and reconstruction
works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador informed about the process of
reintegration of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh
region into the legal and socio-economic environment of Azerbaijan.
Bulbuloglu emphasized that peace, stability, and security in the
South Caucasus are possible only through the establishment of
good-neighborly relations based on mutual respect for the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.
The issues of transport communications in the region were
discussed during the meeting. Bulbuloglu spoke about the current
situation in the development of the North-South corridor, the
construction of a road through Iran, pointing out that Baku
supports the fastest possible restoration and opening of all
communications in the region.
Ambassador John Geering congratulated Azerbaijan on the
selection of Baku as a host for COP29 in 2024.
The conversation was held in a sincere and trusting manner. The
sides discussed various topics on the agenda between the countries
and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu thanked John Geering for the visit
and expressed hope for further development of friendship and
cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Australia.
Following the visit, Gearing was presented with a book titled
"Karabakh before and after occupation" published by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation.
