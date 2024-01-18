Azerbaijan Honors Local MP With Shohrat Order - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Samad Seyidov was
awarded the "Shohrat" Order, Trend reports,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
According to the decree, Seyidov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order
for his productive activities in the social and political life of
Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
