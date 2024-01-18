               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Honors Local MP With Shohrat Order - Decree


1/18/2024 4:40:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Samad Seyidov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order, Trend reports,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, Seyidov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his productive activities in the social and political life of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

