Azerbaijan's Population Increases - State Statistics Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. According to the results of the last census (December 1, 2023), the population of Azerbaijan amounted to 10.1 million people, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, 54.6 percent of the population are urban residents, 45.4 percent are rural residents, 49.8 percent are men and 50.2 percent are women.

