Azerbaijan's Population Increases - State Statistics Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. According to the
results of the last census (December 1, 2023), the population of
Azerbaijan amounted to 10.1 million people, Trend reports, referring
to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, 54.6 percent of the population are urban residents,
45.4 percent are rural residents, 49.8 percent are men and 50.2
percent are women.
