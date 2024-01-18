Turkmenistan's President Swaps Country's Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has changed the country's Prosecutor General, Trend reports.

According to Berdimuhamedov's order, Justice Counselor Myalikgulyev Serdar Gurbangulyevich Myalikgulyev was dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan.

By another order, Counselor of Justice III class Mukhamedov Begmurat Rakhmanguliyevich was appointed to this position.

The head of state signed the relevant orders under paragraph 16 of Article 71 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and with the consent of the Parliament during an extended retreat of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan on the results of the year 2023.

