Turkmenistan's President Swaps Country's Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Turkmen President
Serdar Berdimuhamedov has changed the country's Prosecutor General,
Trend reports.
According to Berdimuhamedov's order, Justice Counselor
Myalikgulyev Serdar Gurbangulyevich Myalikgulyev was dismissed from
the post of Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan.
By another order, Counselor of Justice III class Mukhamedov
Begmurat Rakhmanguliyevich was appointed to this position.
The head of state signed the relevant orders under paragraph 16
of Article 71 of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and with the
consent of the Parliament during an extended retreat of the State
Security Council of Turkmenistan on the results of the year
2023.
