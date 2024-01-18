Azerbaijan, EBRD Explore Broadening Renewable Energy Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
discussed broadening cooperation in the field of renewable energy,
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X,
Trend reports.
"Within our trip to the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting
with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice-President of the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Our discussions emphasized
the importance of broadening cooperation between EBRD and
Azerbaijan in the renewable energy sector, Azerbaijan's active
participation in international initiatives, and the prospects for
hosting COP29 in the country. EBRD's expressed support for
Azerbaijan in this field was acknowledged," the minister said.
Will be updated
