Historical Spot In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Heavily Suffered During Occupation - Italian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 17. Monuments and
buildings of the Imarat complex in Aghdam had been heavily damaged,
and some of them were fully destroyed during the Armenian
occupation, Italian expert in restoration and post-war
international scenarios Alessandro Bianchi said during an
inspection of the restoration work at the complex, Trend reports.
Bianchi noted that in the late 1970s of the 20th century (before
the occupation), this complex was reconstructed on the basis of
historical documentation.
“The plan is to return the condition of the monument to the
times before the occupation as much as possible. As for the
cemetery, we have a problem with it because the Armenians scattered
most of the tombstones. We are studying a solution to correct the
situation. Many burials have been found here,” he added.
The expert also mentioned that the Imarat complex plays an
important role in preserving the historical and cultural heritage
of the region.
One of the historical and architectural monuments subjected to
Armenian vandalism in the Aghdam district is the palace of the
founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan. This historical and
architectural monument, dating back to the 18th century, unlike
common Khanate palaces in Azerbaijan, represents an example of
luxurious housing.
The palace of Panahali Khan, like other cultural-historical and
religious monuments in the occupied territories, was desecrated by
the invaders and subjected to vandalism.
Following a directive from President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, work began on the restoration of the
Imarat complex, where the palace of Panahali Khan was located. On
October 4, 2022, the head of state was presented with a concept for
the restoration of the complex prepared by foreign specialists, and
the corresponding work commenced. According to the concept, the
complex will include the palace of Panahali Khan, tombs, and the
Karabakh Horse Park. After restoration, the Khan's palace will
function as an interactive museum.
