Historical Spot In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Heavily Suffered During Occupation - Italian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 17. Monuments and buildings of the Imarat complex in Aghdam had been heavily damaged, and some of them were fully destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Italian expert in restoration and post-war international scenarios Alessandro Bianchi said during an inspection of the restoration work at the complex, Trend reports.

Bianchi noted that in the late 1970s of the 20th century (before the occupation), this complex was reconstructed on the basis of historical documentation.

“The plan is to return the condition of the monument to the times before the occupation as much as possible. As for the cemetery, we have a problem with it because the Armenians scattered most of the tombstones. We are studying a solution to correct the situation. Many burials have been found here,” he added.

The expert also mentioned that the Imarat complex plays an important role in preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the region.

One of the historical and architectural monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism in the Aghdam district is the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan. This historical and architectural monument, dating back to the 18th century, unlike common Khanate palaces in Azerbaijan, represents an example of luxurious housing.

The palace of Panahali Khan, like other cultural-historical and religious monuments in the occupied territories, was desecrated by the invaders and subjected to vandalism.

Following a directive from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, work began on the restoration of the Imarat complex, where the palace of Panahali Khan was located. On October 4, 2022, the head of state was presented with a concept for the restoration of the complex prepared by foreign specialists, and the corresponding work commenced. According to the concept, the complex will include the palace of Panahali Khan, tombs, and the Karabakh Horse Park. After restoration, the Khan's palace will function as an interactive museum.

