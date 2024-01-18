UAE Wary Of Palestine Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestine's physical and direct approach will pose a challenge to the United Arab Emirates when the two teams face off in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Group C today, according to UAE head coach Paulo Bento.

The Portuguese coach, who had previously led Korea Republic to the quarter-finals in the 2019 edition, started his continental adventure with the Whites with a 3-1 win over Hong Kong, China, and adding three more points could be all that is needed to secure a place in the next stage.

In the absence of all-time top scorer Ali Mabkhout who was left on the bench on Sunday, youngsters Sultan Adil and Zayed Sultan as well as Yahya Al Ghassani assumed scoring duties, while Hong Kong's Philip Chan got the 1,000th AFC Asian Cup goal early in the second half.

“It is important we don't think too much about what we did, but about what we can reach,” said Bento.



“We are expecting a balanced game, a difficult game against a good opponent. Strong physically with some players who are strong in aerial duels like the centre-backs and the centre-forwards and winger as well.”

“It is a team that plays in an offensive way, more often with a direct game with some similar process like our previous opponents, so we should be aware and focused to control their best moments and try to control the game based on our own features and characteristics to reach the victory, knowing that it will be very difficult to win against this team.”

Palestine's opening game started on the wrong foot as they found themselves behind after just 70 seconds against Iran, when Karim Ansarifard found space inside the area to open the scoring, and head coach Makram Daboub is determined to ensure his side learn from their mistakes when they face the UAE.

“This match will be the key to being able to progress to the next round,” said Daboub.

“The most important lesson we learned from the first game is to be focused from the start. We lost our concentration for a moment early on and they scored the goal that changed everything. Fortunately, this was in the first match against the strongest team in the group.”

“The UAE will go all in because they know their last match is against a strong Iran team, so they would want to have six points in the bag and qualification secured. If we start well and take our chances, we will be able to get a result.”

Group C - Palestine vs UAE

UAE hold the edge: UAE have not lost in their last four men's internationals against Palestine (W2 D2) and will meet them at the AFC Asian Cup for the first time.



Leaking goals: Palestine have conceded 2.6 goals per game (18/7) in the AFC Asian Cup, more than any other side participating in the current edition, and have scored 0.3 goals per game (2/7) – only debutants Tajikistan (0/1) rank lower.

Mixed record: UAE have won four of their last seven AFC Asian Cup group stage matches (D2 L1) since 2015, as many as in previous 15 such games (D5 L6) from 1992 to 2011; they have outscored opponents 13-6 in those seven games.

Penalty kings: UAE have won and scored five penalties in the AFC Asian Cup since the beginning of the 2015 edition, the joint-most of any team alongside Japan (5/5); indeed, the UAE became the only team to win more than one penalty in a game in this period (two against Hong Kong, China on MD1).