The Azercell Project White Suits Girls Best Has Been Honored With Sports Awards Of The Year

A social campaign implemented by Azercell in
collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation has been awarded
by the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and
Sports
The "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, executed by Azercell in
partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was recognized by
the National Olympic Committee as the "Most Creative Project of the
Year." It is noteworthy that this award was established and
presented for the first time by the National Olympic Committee to
organizations contributing to sports development in Azerbaijan.
The social campaign also received recognition from the Ministry
of Youth and Sports. At the Ministry's gala ceremony dedicated to
the sports outcomes of 2023, the "White Suits Girls Best" project
secured second place in the "Best Sports Film of the Year"
category.
It should be mentioned that the primary goal of this social
campaign, jointly implemented by Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo
Federation, is to encourage girls to engage in judo, promote a
healthy and active lifestyle, and combat early marriages.
As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000
girls aged 7-14 who registered in schools and branches of the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation in various regions were given judogi and
a month of free training.
As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000
campaign, please visit:
