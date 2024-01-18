The Azercell Project White Suits Girls Best Has Been Honored With Sports Awards Of The Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A social campaign implemented by Azercell in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation has been awarded by the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports

The "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, executed by Azercell in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was recognized by the National Olympic Committee as the "Most Creative Project of the Year." It is noteworthy that this award was established and presented for the first time by the National Olympic Committee to organizations contributing to sports development in Azerbaijan.

The social campaign also received recognition from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. At the Ministry's gala ceremony dedicated to the sports outcomes of 2023, the "White Suits Girls Best" project secured second place in the "Best Sports Film of the Year" category.

It should be mentioned that the primary goal of this social campaign, jointly implemented by Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, is to encourage girls to engage in judo, promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and combat early marriages.

As part of the "White Suits Girls Best" campaign, the first 1000 girls aged 7-14 who registered in schools and branches of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation in various regions were given judogi and a month of free training.

