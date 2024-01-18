Motorsports Fans In For A Treat At Lusail Speed Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: There is only one place to be for motorsports fans this spring, as Lusail Speed Festival unveils a breathtaking line up of two and four-wheel racing.

For the first time ever, the Qatar 1812 KM - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar will offer back-to-back racing across February and March at the state-of-the-art 5.419km Lusail International Circuit.

Tickets to Lusail Speed Festival, which are on sale now, will give fans entry to both events, including access to the main grandstand and Lusail Hill general admission areas, for the incredible price of QR200.

February 29 – March 2: Qatar 1812km 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship

This year, Lusail International Circuit will host the WEC season-opener - The Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024, under the banner of Lusail Speed Fest, for the very first time. At under 10 hours long, the race is named in honor of Qatar's National Day.

Beginning on February 29 with free practice, qualifying sessions along with the Lusail Classic race will take place on March 1, followed by a thrilling race day finale on March 2.

Now entering its twelfth season, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) is the world's premier international sportscar championship with multiple cars racing simultaneously across two categories.

Featuring a record breaking 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3 entries, 14 manufacturers including Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche plus the world's best racing drivers, the WEC can promise the very best in high-octane action.

And that's not all: former nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi will be delighting fans at LIC by swapping two wheels for four, having made a strong debut at Le Mans last season.

The Italian motorsport legend attended the official WEC rookie test in Bahrain last November, where he tested the Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 car but for this season he will drive the BMW M4 GT3 in the WEC's all-new LMGT3 category, making him the first MotoGP World Champion to compete in a full season of FIA Championship.

As part of the high-octane WEC action, Lusail Speed Festival will also play host to round one of the Qatar Touring Car Championship, taking place on March 1.

With its carnival atmosphere, including a stunning fireworks display, the FIA World Endurance Championship promises something for all the family and the first 4,000 spectators to enter LIC will have paddock access across all three days. Friday will see a pitlane walk and autograph session take place, where fans can get even closer to their driving heroes.

March 8-10: 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar

Hot on the heels of the WEC is the nail-biting 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as it returns to Lusail for its opening race under Lusail International Circuit's floodlights, the only race in the MotoGP calendar to be held at night.

Having wowed fans last November, the action packed“Sprint Race Saturday'' will also make a welcome return this year ensuring an unforgettable weekend filled with thrilling high-speed action and entertainment for all.

Additionally, the 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar will also be supported by the first round of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship on March 9.

Adding to the excitement, the first 400 spectators to enter the venue on Sunday will have access to the Hero Walk giving fans the chance to see MotoGP icons in the flesh.

Tickets for the Lusail Speed Festival including access to Qatar 1812 km 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship and 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar cost just QR200 and are on sale now.