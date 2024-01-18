Posuelo Py Claims Al Kharrara Cup After Big Win At Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mohammed Khalifa TR Al Sowaidi-owned Posuelo Py continued his impressive campaign this season with a fourth victory in five starts, clinching the Al Kharrara Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Under a powerful ride from Szczepan Mazur, the AF AlBahar progeny sprinted away from the field in the 2100m Handicap for Purebred Arabians to win by impressive five lengths and land the victory for trainer Hamad Al Jehani.

Al Ghazali Stud's AJS Al Aredh came second, while Shgarde in the colours of Sharida bin Nasser Bin Sharida Al Kaabi finished third.

Bader Al Balushi-trained Little Helen, in the silks of Al Hedfa Stud, won the 1200m contest for Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) for four-year-old+.

Posuelo Py won the Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend) during the Al Hamla Cup at the Al Rayyan Racecourse on October 19, the second meeting of the season.

The six-year-old bay gelding finished second in the Majd Al Arab Sprinter Championship - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr3) International Race on January 4.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the winners.