QCA Signs Agreement With Naseem Healthcare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement with Naseem Al Rabeeh Healthcare Group towards providing medical support services to the national cricket teams until 2025.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the presence of QCA Executive Director Khaled Al Suwaidi and Naseem Healthcare General Manager Dr. Munir Ali Ibrahim.

The hospital will provide a team of experts and doctors as a package of distinguished medical care and attention to cricketers, in addition to providing comprehensive medical services to all staff of the national teams.

For his part, QCA CEO Khaled Al Suwaidi welcomed the new partner of QCA, wishing both parties success in the next stage for the federation in order to achieve the goals and vision in which great challenges await.

Al Suwaidi, said:“We are proud of the medical cooperation with Naseem Al Rabeeh Healthcare in a new and successful experience through which we seek to develop cooperation between sport and healthcare.

Dr. Ibrahim said:“Our commitment to this agreement constitutes an embodiment of our strategic partnership with the Qatar Cricket Association, through which we seek to enhance joint cooperation for the benefit of both parties.”

He added:“We are proud that this is our first partnership with a sports federation, and we emphasize our continued cooperation with Qatari sports federations to support the international tournaments hosted by Qatar, in addition to actively contributing to achieving the goals of cooperation between the concerned parties.”