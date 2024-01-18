Qatar Beat Kuwait To Stay Perfect

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: Qatar men's handball team defeated Kuwait 24-20 to keep their perfect record at the Asian Men's Handball Championship 2023 .

With the two teams already secured their places in the main round of the event, Tuesday's victory braced Qatar to lead group A.

Team Qatar are looking to extend their remarkable legacy, having clinched the Asian title in the last five editions (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022).

Additionally, they aim to secure their spot in the World Championship for the 10th time in history, following successful appearances in Portugal 2003, Tunisia 2005, Germany 2007, Spain 2013, Qatar 2015, France 2017, Germany and Denmark 2019, Egypt 2021, and Poland and Sweden 2022.