Kazakhstan To Host Large-Scale Military Drills Involving Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Large-scale
military exercises will be held in Kazakhstan, involving
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2024, as part
of the military training events, Trend reports via the press service of the
Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.
"This year, large-scale exercises involving five states will
take place on the territory of our country, which must be conducted
at a high organizational level. It's very important for us to
maintain friendly relations between fraternal peoples and armed
forces in order to ensure security in the Central Asian region,"
Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of
Kazakhstan, Marat Khusainov announced that more than 160
operational and over 70,000 combat training events are planned in
the country this year.
According to him, the most significant among them are the
"Birlestik" exercises, which involve the Naval Forces, Air Forces,
Special Operations Forces of the "West" regional command, and
military contingents from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and
Uzbekistan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.