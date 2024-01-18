Birbank Business Presents A New Cash-Secured Guarantee Product

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Continuing to broaden its array of online business services,
Birbank Business is introducing its latest product, the
"Cash-secured guarantee." This product is tailored for all business
sectors and entrepreneurs in need of guarantee coverage.
"Cash-secured guarantee" is fully online through the Birbank
Business app. To initiate the process, entrepreneurs can apply for
"Covered guarantee" via the mobile app. After reviewing the
submitted application, in just one working day, the guarantee is
issued. The product offers a distinctive advantage to business
owners: the option to use the product without the need to visit the
bank.
To submit an application online:
We would like to point out that there are a range of services in
Birbank Business that are regularly used by business owners.
- Opening business bank accounts
- Urgent transfers and transfers in national and foreign
currencies
- Cashless payments
- Order, delivery and replenishment of salary and business
cards
- Application for the installation of a POS terminal, online
tracking of POS transactions and receipt of statements
- Cash withdrawal by QR code from settlement and card
accounts
- Document flow and mass signing of documents
- Business loans and bank guarantees
- Mobile POS, Click to Pay and e-commerce services
- Open banking
- Special tariff packages and more.
Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that
entrepreneurs use every day:
For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website
or call the 896 information center.
