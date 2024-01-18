Iranian Currency Rates For January 17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 17, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 2 currencies increased in price and 37 decreased in price compared to January 16. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,692 rials.

Currency Rial on January 17 Rial on January 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,147 53,460 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,803 49,120 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,030 4,071 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,017 4,054 1 Danish krone DKK 6,127 6,165 1 Indian rupee INR 506 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,456 136,649 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,996 15,002 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,570 28,813 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,172 31,258 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,815 26,039 1 South African rand ZAR 2,219 2,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,395 1,396 1 Russian ruble RUB 471 474 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,704 27,975 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,299 31,495 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,269 38,288 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,306 1,305 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,578 31,681 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,742 8,763 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,883 5,899 100 Thai baths THB 118,705 120,019 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,952 8,996 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,374 31,774 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,692 45,978 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,281 9,305 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,790 15,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,702 1 Afghan afghani AFN 591 592 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,750 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,715 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,092 75,310 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,977 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,240 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,997 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 573,000–576,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur