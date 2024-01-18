Kazakhstan Approves General Plan Of Astana Until 2035

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. The government
of Kazakhstan has approved the General Plan of Astana until 2035,
which outlines steps for further development of social, housing,
transportation, and energy infrastructure of the capital, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Alikhan
Smailov.
The main urban development document of Astana passed wide public
discussions. It envisages measures for advanced development of the
city taking into account the dynamic growth of the population.
Today the number of residents of the capital is about 1.2 million
people, and it is expected that by 2035 this figure will be 2.3
million.
The general plan envisages the construction of 164 schools, 178
kindergartens, and 93 healthcare institutions. There will also be
erected 15 modern school palaces by 2029. All these will be
financed by the local budget and private investments.
The housing stock of the capital is planned to increase to 68.2
million square meters and the length of the street and road network
by 1000 km (up to 2,500 km). The development of alternative modes
of public transportation is envisaged, and the construction of five
large bridges is planned to relieve the main highways, especially
in the Yesil district.
Considering the growth of water consumption, a pumping and
filtering station No4 for 210,000 cm per day with a water line from
the Irtysh-Karaganda canal will be built. At the same time for
technical water supply, the expansion of pumping station "Telmana"
with production up to 160,000 cm per day is envisaged.
In terms of heat and electricity, it is planned to build the
second stage of CHP-3, four new gas heat stations, and expansion of
CHP-2, as well as the commissioning of 14 substations 110/10
kV.
To solve the issues of gas supply, the capacity of the existing
automated gas distribution stations AGRS-1 and AGRS-2 will be
increased, and AGRS-3 will be built with connection to the main gas
pipeline "Saryarka" through a new diversion over 71,000 km
long.
In addition, the development of the "Green Belt" of Astana will
continue, where last year allocated an additional 2,700 ha, as well
as measures will be taken to improve public and yard spaces.
The amount of investment for the implementation of the General
Plan until 2025 from all sources will amount to 6.3 trillion tenge
(about $14 billion). Private investments in housing construction
will amount to about 4.3 trillion tenge (about $9.5 billion), and
in infrastructure projects - 700 billion tenge (about $1.5
billion).
