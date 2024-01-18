Azerbaijani Parliament To Hold Discussions On COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Holding
discussions on the results of COP28 and the impact of Global
Climate Change on Azerbaijan is included in the Spring Session
Legislative Work Plan of the Parliament Committee for Natural
Resources, Energy and Ecology, Trend reports.
According to the plan, meetings and discussions with
non-governmental organizations specializing in environmental issues
are also scheduled within COP29.
This also includes hearings on air pollution management in Baku
city within COP29.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their
candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of
the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided
to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.