Azerbaijan Talks Pandemic-Related Subsidies For Entrepreneurs In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. In 2023, payment
of subsidies on state-guaranteed loans to entrepreneurs affected by
the pandemic was continued and, as of December 31, 2023, a total of
52 million manat ($30.6 million) was paid within the support
program, said the fund's Chairman of the Management Board of
Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.
Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference
dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.
"As of December 31, interest subsidies worth 73.3 million manat
or $43.1 million have been paid on 5071 applications with a loan
balance of 893.4 million manat or $525.5 million within the
framework of the program," he noted.
