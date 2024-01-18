Armenia Constantly Seeks Reasons To Evade Its Obligations - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
The guest on the program was Sevinj Fataliyeva, Deputy Chair of
the International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of
the Milli Majlis (Parliament).
She pointed out that Armenia consistently seeks excuses to avoid
its commitments.
"As we enter 2024, there's a sense of cautious anticipation.
Looking back at the events of 2023, it seems we're making some
positive strides, even if it's in small steps. While we may not
have achieved the goal of signing a peace treaty with Armenia, it
wouldn't be fair to label it as a complete failure. However,
history has shown that complete trust in Armenia is not warranted.
The Armenian side always finds reasons to evade its
responsibilities," she remarked.
