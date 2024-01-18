Armenia Constantly Seeks Reasons To Evade Its Obligations - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The expert platform Baku Network has aired the latest episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest on the program was Sevinj Fataliyeva, Deputy Chair of the International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

She pointed out that Armenia consistently seeks excuses to avoid its commitments.

"As we enter 2024, there's a sense of cautious anticipation. Looking back at the events of 2023, it seems we're making some positive strides, even if it's in small steps. While we may not have achieved the goal of signing a peace treaty with Armenia, it wouldn't be fair to label it as a complete failure. However, history has shown that complete trust in Armenia is not warranted. The Armenian side always finds reasons to evade its responsibilities," she remarked.

Trend provides the full segment of the program:

