Turkmenistan, India Deliberate On Specifics Of Extensive Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan and India discussed the specifics of further bilateral
cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were considered between the Deputy Chairman of the
Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
Rashid Meredov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
India Vidhu Peethambaran Nair, who is completing his diplomatic
mission in Ashgabat.
During the comprehensive meeting, both parties engaged in
debates that encompassed a wide range of topics pertaining to
bilateral relations, including political alignment, economic
collaboration, and the mutual exploration of opportunities within
the energy sector.
At the same time, the parties paid attention to active
cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In particular, the importance of cooperation in the fields of
science, culture and education, healthcare, tourism, and sports was
highlighted, and the desire for the development of modern
information and communication technologies as part of mutual
efforts was noted.
The Indian Ambassador, in turn, expressed gratitude to the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for the comprehensive
support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic
mission in Turkmenistan.
