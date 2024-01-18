Turkmenistan, India Deliberate On Specifics Of Extensive Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan and India discussed the specifics of further bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were considered between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India Vidhu Peethambaran Nair, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat.

During the comprehensive meeting, both parties engaged in debates that encompassed a wide range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, including political alignment, economic collaboration, and the mutual exploration of opportunities within the energy sector.

At the same time, the parties paid attention to active cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In particular, the importance of cooperation in the fields of science, culture and education, healthcare, tourism, and sports was highlighted, and the desire for the development of modern information and communication technologies as part of mutual efforts was noted.

The Indian Ambassador, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for the comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.