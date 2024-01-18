Foreign Ministers Of Iran, Spain Discuss Ways Of Restoring JCPOA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The foreign
ministers of Iran and Spain stressed the importance of restoring
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear
program, Trend reports.
A meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares took
place last night in Davos, Switzerland.
During the meeting, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares
said that dialogue is the best way to resolve misunderstandings and
disputes about the JCPOA.
Albares noted that Spain supports the continuation of the
dialogue towards the restoration of the JCPOA.
At the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian also said that Iran is ready to return to the JCPOA if
all parties return to the plan for restoring it.
The Iranian FM emphasized the importance of developing relations
between Iran and Spain in various fields.
He added that Iran does not see any restrictions on the
development of relations with Spain and is interested in using
common ideas for the development of relations.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets
abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also
targeted by the sanctions.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
---
