Polling Stations Inaugurate In Azerbaijan's Lachin Enabling Residents To Vote (VIDEO)


1/18/2024 4:39:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The heroic victory in the 44-day Karabakh war, followed by local anti-terrorist measures implemented in Karabakh in 2023, laid the groundwork for a new future and a new stage of growth for the Azerbaijani state and people. The path to success is guaranteeing territorial integrity and restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty which was well weighed and planned, down to the hour and instant. Many things contributed to this victory.

It is also significant that the people formed a single fist around the state and the army.

Meanwhile, for the first time in independent Azerbaijan's history, extraordinary presidential elections will be held nationwide on February 7.

On this occasion, Trend News Agency has prepared another video report about polling stations in the territories liberated from occupation and residents who returned to their native lands.

The next stop is Lachin.

We present the above-mentioned video report to our readers:

