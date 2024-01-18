Polling Stations Inaugurate In Azerbaijan's Lachin Enabling Residents To Vote (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17.
The heroic
victory in the 44-day Karabakh war, followed by local
anti-terrorist measures implemented in Karabakh in 2023, laid the
groundwork for a new future and a new stage of growth for the
Azerbaijani state and people. The path to success is guaranteeing
territorial integrity and restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty which
was well weighed and planned, down to the hour and instant. Many
things contributed to this victory.
It is also significant that the people formed a single fist
around the state and the army.
Meanwhile, for the first time in independent Azerbaijan's
history, extraordinary presidential elections will be held
nationwide on February 7.
On this occasion, Trend News Agency has prepared another video
report about polling stations in the territories liberated from
occupation and residents who returned to their native lands.
The next stop is Lachin.
We present the above-mentioned video report to our readers:
