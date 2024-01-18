               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Monitoring Of Bioresources In Caspian Sea Underway


1/18/2024 4:39:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Joint monitoring of bioresources in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will be conducted, Trend reports.

This is part of the Work Plan for the spring 2024 session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's (MP) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.

The Work Plan also involves collaborative monitoring of pollutants on the Absheron Peninsula.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search