Monitoring Of Bioresources In Caspian Sea Underway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Joint monitoring of bioresources in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will be conducted, Trend reports.

This is part of the Work Plan for the spring 2024 session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's (MP) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.

The Work Plan also involves collaborative monitoring of pollutants on the Absheron Peninsula.

