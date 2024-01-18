Monitoring Of Bioresources In Caspian Sea Underway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Joint monitoring
of bioresources in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will
be conducted, Trend reports.
This is part of the Work Plan for the spring 2024 session of the
Azerbaijani Parliament's (MP) Committee on Natural Resources,
Energy, and Ecology.
The Work Plan also involves collaborative monitoring of
pollutants on the Absheron Peninsula.
