Azerbaijani Economy Minister And Carlsberg Group CEO Look Into Future Tie-Up


1/18/2024 4:39:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. New opportunities for cooperation with Carlsberg Group brewing company have been discussed, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"At the Davos Economic Forum, we spoke with Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group. Our discussions focused on the company's successful operations in Azerbaijan, as well as the positive consequences of our country's economic changes on the business climate. We also evaluated the company's efforts to localize production in Azerbaijan and looked at fresh opportunities for collaboration," the publication reads.

