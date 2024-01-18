Azerbaijani Economy Minister And Carlsberg Group CEO Look Into Future Tie-Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. New opportunities
for cooperation with Carlsberg Group brewing company have been
discussed, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"At the Davos Economic Forum, we spoke with Jacob
Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group. Our discussions focused
on the company's successful operations in Azerbaijan, as well as
the positive consequences of our country's economic changes on the
business climate. We also evaluated the company's efforts to
localize production in Azerbaijan and looked at fresh opportunities
for collaboration," the publication reads.
Will be updated
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.