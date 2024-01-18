Iran Exports Heavy Water To Various Countries, Nay US Vice President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran exports
heavy water to various countries that use high technology and
operate in this field, said Vice President and Chief of the Atomic
Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.
He spoke to reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran
in Tehran on January 17.
The vice president noted that even Iran once exported heavy
water to the US.
Eslami said that currently Iran is producing heavy water
derivatives, and it has orders for heavy water derivatives.
As reported, heavy water and heavy water derivatives are used in
various fields, including pharmaceuticals. Iran exports heavy water
to 7-8 countries.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had a limit of
130 tons for Iran's heavy water stocks. But in 2020, Iran stopped
following the deal's rules, and the amount of its heavy water
reserves became unknown.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes such as electricity generation, agriculture, and other
fields, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets
abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also
targeted by the sanctions.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
