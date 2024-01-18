Azerbaijan And Finland Going After Strengthening Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and
Finland have discussed opportunities for strengthening regional
economic cooperation, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we spoke with
Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. We exchanged
views on the priority directions of our nations' relations, growing
chances for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and
prospects for bilateral ties," the publication reads.
Will be updated
