Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office Detains Officials Involved In Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan has arrested nine officials in connection with the explosions at the Kostenko mine in the Karaganda region, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the office.

DELETE As Trend reported on Wednesday, this was reported by the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan.

"The investigation of explosions at the mine is coming to an end. Nine officials of the mine have been recognized as suspects and arrested," the message reads.

A series of explosions occurred on October 28, 2023, at the mine, which at the time was owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, resulting in the deaths of 46 miners and 28 injuries.

Following the incident, the company was transferred to Kazakhstan. Andrey Lavrentyev, chairman of the board of directors of Allur Group, became the new investor in the company. The company was renamed Qarmet.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel