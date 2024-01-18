Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office Detains Officials Involved In Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The General
Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan has arrested nine officials in
connection with the explosions at the Kostenko mine in the
Karaganda region, Trend reports,
referring to the press service of the office.
press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan.
"The investigation of explosions at the mine is coming to an
end. Nine officials of the mine have been recognized as suspects
and arrested," the message reads.
A series of explosions occurred on October 28, 2023, at the
mine, which at the time was owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau,
resulting in the deaths of 46 miners and 28 injuries.
Following the incident, the company was transferred to
Kazakhstan. Andrey Lavrentyev, chairman of the board of directors
of Allur Group, became the new investor in the company. The company
was renamed Qarmet.
