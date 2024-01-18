Incomes Of Azerbaijani Population Uphill

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The nominal
income of Azerbaijan's population grew by 12.8 percent in 2023
compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 78.05 billion
manat, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee.
According to the information, nominal income per capita amounted
to 7,686 manat which is 12.2 percent more than in the same period
in 2022.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.