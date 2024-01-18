Incomes Of Azerbaijani Population Uphill

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The nominal income of Azerbaijan's population grew by 12.8 percent in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 78.05 billion manat, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, nominal income per capita amounted to 7,686 manat which is 12.2 percent more than in the same period in 2022.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel