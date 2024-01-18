               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Discloses Purchases Amount In 2023


1/18/2024 4:39:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The amount of purchases in Azerbaijan exceeded 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion) in 2023, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“During the reporting period, the share of online purchases in the total volume of purchases amounted to 22.4 percent. Compared to 2022, the volume of online purchases increased by 32.9 percent last year,” he noted.

