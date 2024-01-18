Azerbaijan Discloses Purchases Amount In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The amount of
purchases in Azerbaijan exceeded 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion)
in 2023, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the
results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
“During the reporting period, the share of online purchases in
the total volume of purchases amounted to 22.4 percent. Compared to
2022, the volume of online purchases increased by 32.9 percent last
year,” he noted.
