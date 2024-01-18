Azerbaijan Boasts Surge In Adopted New State Standards For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) adopted 139 new state standards in 2023, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

He explained that this figure grew more than two times year on year.

“During the reporting period, the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center accredited 85 institutions that conducted conformity assessment. The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology has recognized the type conformity of more than 1,000 imported measuring instruments, and information about them was included in the state register," the official noted.

He also pointed out that the State Service issued 72,554 certificates of origin to business entities, which was 18.7 percent more than the same period in 2022.

Will be updated