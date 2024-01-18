Azerbaijan Boasts Surge In Adopted New State Standards For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan
Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) adopted 139 new state
standards in 2023, the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly
Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry
of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said during a press conference on the
results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
He explained that this figure grew more than two times year on
year.
“During the reporting period, the Azerbaijan Accreditation
Center accredited 85 institutions that conducted conformity
assessment. The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology has recognized
the type conformity of more than 1,000 imported measuring
instruments, and information about them was included in the state
register," the official noted.
He also pointed out that the State Service issued 72,554
certificates of origin to business entities, which was 18.7 percent
more than the same period in 2022.
Will be updated
