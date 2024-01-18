               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Always Supports Peace Dialogue Between Azerbaijan, Armenia


1/18/2024 4:38:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran has always supported peace dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Davos, Switzerland on January 17.

Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran holds the opinion that it is possible to achieve stability in the region through regional solutions.

The minister also pointed out that Iran attaches great importance to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, negotiations were held in the direction of increasing bilateral cooperation and trade relations between the two countries.

As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited Davos, Switzerland on January 16 to participate in the 54th World Economic Forum.

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search