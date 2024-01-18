Iran Always Supports Peace Dialogue Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran has always supported peace dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Davos, Switzerland on January 17.

Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran holds the opinion that it is possible to achieve stability in the region through regional solutions.

The minister also pointed out that Iran attaches great importance to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, negotiations were held in the direction of increasing bilateral cooperation and trade relations between the two countries.

As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited Davos, Switzerland on January 16 to participate in the 54th World Economic Forum.