Iran Always Supports Peace Dialogue Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran has always
supported peace dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian
Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn
Khachaturyan in Davos, Switzerland on January 17.
Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran holds the opinion that it is
possible to achieve stability in the region through regional
solutions.
The minister also pointed out that Iran attaches great
importance to the protection of peace and security in the South
Caucasus.
During the meeting, negotiations were held in the direction of
increasing bilateral cooperation and trade relations between the
two countries.
As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
visited Davos, Switzerland on January 16 to participate in the 54th
World Economic Forum.
