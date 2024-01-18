Pakistan Respects Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty Of Iran MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistan respects
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran, Spokesperson for
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Momtaz Zahra said at weekly
briefing, Trend reports.
According to Zahra, Pakistan is trying to cooperate with Iran in
the fight against terrorism.
The spokesperson added that Pakistan has no interest in
escalating tensions. Taking into account the friendly relations
between the two countries, it is expected that no steps will be
taken to target peace and security in the region.
Zahra also stated that Pakistan carried out military attacks
against the hideouts of terrorists in the Sistan and Baluchestan
Province of Iran. As a result of these attacks, a group of
terrorists was killed. This attack by Pakistan was carried out on
the basis of accurate information about possible major terrorist
provocations by the group called 'Sarmachar'.
Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's
several missle attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan
county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast
of Iran.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and
missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As
a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.
