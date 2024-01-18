Pakistan Respects Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty Of Iran MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran, Spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Momtaz Zahra said at weekly briefing, Trend reports.

According to Zahra, Pakistan is trying to cooperate with Iran in the fight against terrorism.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan has no interest in escalating tensions. Taking into account the friendly relations between the two countries, it is expected that no steps will be taken to target peace and security in the region.

Zahra also stated that Pakistan carried out military attacks against the hideouts of terrorists in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province of Iran. As a result of these attacks, a group of terrorists was killed. This attack by Pakistan was carried out on the basis of accurate information about possible major terrorist provocations by the group called 'Sarmachar'.

Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's several missle attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the 'Jaish al-Adl' terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.

---

