Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election Holds Exceptional Significance - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, scheduled for February 7,
2024, holds exceptional significance, political expert Ilyas
Huseynov told Trend .
He emphasized that one of the key factors contributing to the
particular importance of this election is their conduct across the
entire territory of the country.
"Neither any separatist structures remained on the territory of
Azerbaijan, nor any element that could pose a threat to its
territorial integrity and sovereignty. Presidential election is the
fundamental election determining the future of the country. At the
same time, this election should mark the beginning of a new era in
the history of modern Azerbaijan," the expert said.
Tensions are rising in different parts of the world, and
Azerbaijan is a space of stability. This stability is one of the
achievements of our country. We are entering an era of new
victories and initiatives," Huseynov added.
On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election
in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev,
nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for
participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
