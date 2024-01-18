Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election Holds Exceptional Significance - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, scheduled for February 7, 2024, holds exceptional significance, political expert Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .

He emphasized that one of the key factors contributing to the particular importance of this election is their conduct across the entire territory of the country.

"Neither any separatist structures remained on the territory of Azerbaijan, nor any element that could pose a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Presidential election is the fundamental election determining the future of the country. At the same time, this election should mark the beginning of a new era in the history of modern Azerbaijan," the expert said.

Tensions are rising in different parts of the world, and Azerbaijan is a space of stability. This stability is one of the achievements of our country. We are entering an era of new victories and initiatives," Huseynov added.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.