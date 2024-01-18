Azerbaijan Now Leading Way In Global Supply Chain Dynamics - Two-Decade Transport Strategy Paying Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan is
located in a highly advantageous geographical position – at the
crossroads of the most important transportation arteries.
This is a big advantage in and of itself, but making the right
and timely decisions in this area, as well as the capacity to grab
emergent chances as a result of abrupt geopolitical shifts,
necessitates considerable skill.
Under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the country has taken a number of significant
initiatives to improve its transportation infrastructure and
services.
Corresponding programs and projects are being developed and
implemented successfully. The head of state's decisions and
directives serve as the legal foundation for enhancing the
management and servicing of the country's transportation system,
responding to international requirements, and integrating the
national transportation system into the global transportation
network. As a result of successfully implemented choices, projects,
and programs, the Republic of Azerbaijan's modern transportation
system is transforming into a critical transport and transit
center.
Since 2003, President Ilham Aliyev has laid the groundwork for
the development of software in many sectors, including
transportation. Industry-specific and regional programs across the
entire country have been adopted and successfully implemented.
Infrastructure is improving, new highways are being constructed,
and appropriate international collaboration is being enhanced and
expanded.
In 2005, Azerbaijan officially joined the North-South
transportation route. As a result, the country's prospects for
becoming a vital transportation center between Europe and Asia at
the crossroads of the East-West (Great Silk Road) and North-South
transit lanes improved. Azerbaijan is the only country involved in
both the North-South and East-West transportation corridor
initiatives. As the region's primary transportation project leader,
Azerbaijan prioritizes the building and reconstruction of
internationally significant railways.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which is a prime example of
this and is regarded as one of the world's 100 largest projects,
was built under President Ilham Aliyev's direct guidance and strong
resolve. The BTK has expanded the possibilities for
intercontinental transportation. The favorable conditions produced
by this railway, which is the quickest route between China and
European countries, have piqued the interest of many countries,
particularly in the East.
The BTK is the shortest and most convenient route between Asia
and Europe, decreasing goods transport time by more than twice. The
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway connects Central Asian countries -
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and
Afghanistan - to European and international markets.
Speaking during the 5th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian
Heads of State in Tajikistan in September 2023, President Ilham
Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan is renovating the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
railway to fulfill increased demand for cargo transit via the
East-West route.
Noting that the cargo volume via that road will be increased
from one to five million tons, the head of state emphasized that,
in parallel to that, the capacity of the Baku Trade Port is also
being expanded from the current 15 to 25 million tons.
Under the leadership of the head of state, numerous programs
covering various directions have been successfully implemented,
including the "State Program for the Renewal and Development of the
Road Network in Azerbaijan for 2006-2015," "State Program for the
Development of the Transportation System in the Republic of
Azerbaijan (2006-2015)," "Additional Action Plan for Improving the
Transportation System of Baku for 2008-2013," "State Program for
the Development of the Railway Transportation System in the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2010-2014," and subsequent programs and
plans.
The success of the measures taken in this area is clearly
reflected in the indicators over the last 20 years. For example,
the volume of freight transportation increased by 2.1 times in 2023
compared to 2003, from 110 million tons to 230.2 million tons. The
volume of external trade turnover grew from $5.2 billion in 2003 to
$51.2 billion in 2023, showing a 9.8-fold increase.
The added value in the transportation and storage sectors has
increased from 568.5 million manat ($334.4 million) in 2003 to 7.6
billion manat ($4.4 billion) in 2023. Investments in fixed capital
in the transportation and storage sectors have risen from 337.8
million manat, or $198.7 million, in 2003 to nearly 4.76 billion
manat ($2.8 billion) in 2023. Passenger transportation has grown by
2.1 times over the past 20 years, from 921 million people to over
1.9 billion people.
Azerbaijan is determined to continue the progress achieved over
the last 20 years and has already laid solid foundations for
this.
In this context, the "Action Plan to Increase the Transit
Potential of International Transport Corridors Passing through the
Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Stimulate Transit
Freight Transportation for 2024-2026," approved by the decree of
President Ilham Aliyev on November 23, 2023, holds great
significance. It envisages the implementation of various measures
in specific directions, transforming transport-transit-logistics
services into one of the main sources of budget revenue, and
utilizing the potential of existing transport services in our
country more efficiently.
It is worth noting that projects started and involving
Azerbaijan benefit not only the country but also contribute
significantly to regional development. After the armed conflict in
Ukraine began in February 2022, new geopolitical realities arose,
particularly in the Eurasian region, altering the
transportation-logistics map and interrupting established supply
routes. With the Northern Corridor's declining relevance, there was
a need for alternative transport corridors, and the Middle
Corridor, which passes via Azerbaijan, emerged as one such option.
Azerbaijan is taking aggressive steps to expand the capacity of
this route for the benefit of the entire region.
The advantages and geographical coverage of the Middle Corridor
allow it to serve as the main transport artery for the countries of
the Turkic States Organization. The Middle Corridor, starting from
the China-Kazakhstan border, is a route connecting Asia with
Europe, traversing the countries of Central Asia and the Caspian
Sea through the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. The
Middle Corridor is the shortest and most convenient route between
Europe and Asia. Thanks to the Middle Corridor, it is possible to
travel 7,000 kilometers from China to Europe in 12 days instead of
10,000 kilometers. This demonstrates how advantageous and secure
the corridor is for global trade between Asia and Europe.
At the same time, there are prospects for the development of the
corridor in the eastern Zangazur region. After the opening of the
Zangezur Corridor, Azerbaijan's transportation opportunities
through the Middle Corridor will further expand. This will create
new opportunities for all the states in the region.
The Zangezur Corridor holds significant regional and
international importance because it serves as a crucial artery
connecting the North-South and East-West transport corridors.
Azerbaijan has taken concrete measures for the swift opening of
this corridor.
The ceremony of laying the foundation of the automobile bridge
and border-customs infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Iran was
held in Azerbaijan's Aghbend town of the Zangilan district on
October 6, 2023, within the framework of the "Memorandum of
Understanding signed between the government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on
creating new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur
economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic through the territory of Iran.".
The automobile and border-customs infrastructure being created
will serve to increase transit cargo transportation through the
territory of the countries and facilitate entry and exit to the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to information as of December 2023, work on the
construction project of the Horadiz-Aghbend railway (part of the
Zangezur Corridor) has been completed by 45 percent, and the
project will be completed in 2025.
We also note that the implementation of the Zangezur corridor
will connect the Turkic world through land transport. Türkiye and
Azerbaijan are carrying out systematic activities to implement the
Zangezur corridor, promoting the attractiveness of the project
within the framework of international meetings.
Armenia is trying in every way to evade the implementation of
this project, to its own detriment, because Azerbaijan can open
this corridor with Iran.
As President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local
television channels on January 10, first of all, Armenia must give
Azerbaijan unimpeded passage in the area between Zangilan and
Ordubad.
"It is their responsibility. I have already said it, and I want
to say it again: cargoes, citizens, and vehicles going from
Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan should pass there freely without
undergoing any inspection or customs clearance. As for cargo moving
from other countries, for example, from Central Asia to Türkiye
through the territory of Armenia or even cargo sent from Azerbaijan
to Türkiye, of course, all customs duties must be paid. This is a
very fair position. Another important issue is the safety of this
road. I have repeatedly told the Armenian leadership that Armenia's
guarantees would not be sufficient for us. The statement of
November 10 indicated that Russian border guards would provide
security and control in the 42-43km area, and this obligation must
be fulfilled. Armenia wants to shy away from this now. However,
this is not logical either. Russian border guards are at the
airport of Yerevan in Armenia, at the Armenia-Iran and
Armenia-Türkiye borders. Why can they be deployed there but not
here? It is simply an excuse for not opening this road. We have
been waiting for three years. They have accused us of planning to
use force to open that road. However, this was an absurd
accusation," the head of state said.
President Ilham Aliyev said that if this route is not opened,
then Azerbaijan does not intend to open the border with Armenia in
any other place.
"Therefore, my advice to the Armenian side is not to engage in
manipulations here. Their proposed route from the main part of
Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan is completely useless, and it will not be
possible to use that route throughout the year. The weather
conditions and natural terrain there are very harsh. The most
appropriate option is through the Mehri area. Back in Soviet times,
a railway passed through it, and a highway was being built there as
well. Both the railway and the road should pass through there.
People and goods should pass from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan, as I
said, without any inspections. Otherwise, Armenia will remain in an
eternal deadlock, and if the route I mentioned is not opened, we
are not going to open our border with Armenia anywhere else. So,
they will do themselves more harm than good," the head of state
noted.
Azerbaijan is not only a country located at the crossroads of
international transport corridors but also a nation engaged in
extensive infrastructure development. Specifically, the location of
the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) is strategically chosen to
intersect all modes of transportation, various roads, and different
routes. Alat serves as the intersection point for the North-South
and East-West corridors, as well as the Middle Corridor. The
establishment of the Alat FEZ aims to increase the volume of local
and foreign investments in the non-oil sector of the country.
The Alat FEZ has legislation that exempts foreign specialized
people from income tax, social insurance payments, and other
similar taxes and fees. Companies in the FEZ are immune from all
customs charges and taxes, including VAT, on the export of goods
and services overseas. President Ilham Aliyev signed a proclamation
in October 2023 outlining additional measures to boost the Alat
Free Economic Zone's activities, which included expanding the FEZ
territory by 23.74 hectares.
Infrastructure construction and service enhancement efforts that
have been consistently undertaken in Azerbaijan for many years are
already showing benefits as freight volumes into the country
increase. The fact that Azerbaijan has contemporary infrastructure
and is a dependable partner provides circumstances for developing
freight transportation in multiple directions.
The coverage by international transport corridors not only helps
the country use these corridors as a transit nation, but it also
opens up new options. Azerbaijan's transition into a major
transportation hub has been made possible by timely and
forward-thinking policies adopted under President Ilham Aliyev.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737047