Pakistan's Missile Attacks On Iran Causes 7 Victims

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Last night, 7
people were killed as a result of Pakistan firing several rockets
at one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and
Baluchestan Province, located in the south-east of Iran, said
Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan
Province, Trend reports.
The deputy governor noted that several explosions occurred as a
result of rocket attacks on the province at 4:30 (GMT+ 03:30).
He also added that 3 women and 4 children who were not Iranian
citizens died in the explosions.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles
were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result,
2 children died and 3 people were injured.
