Azerbaijani Parliament Committee Adopts Statement On French Senate's Anti-Azerbaijani Resolution

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations has adopted a statement in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate, Trend reports.

