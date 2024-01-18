Great Return: 30 More Families Resettle In Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. By the order of
President Ilham Aliyev, another migration caravan has been sent to
Fuzuli city, Trend reports.
At this stage, 30 more families (127 people) are being resettled
to Fuzuli city.
The next migration caravan composed of families temporarily
earlier settled in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and
unfinished and administrative buildings in different territories of
the country was organized by the State Committee for Refugees and
IDPs of Azerbaijan and sent on January 18 from the Garadagh
district of Baku. Thus, 410 families (1,519 people) were provided
with permanent residence in Fuzuli city.
As a result of the victory of the valiant Azerbaijani army under
the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief,
President Ilham Aliyev, IDPs got an opportunity to return to their
homeland safely and honorably after 30 years. Residents of Fuzuli
who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive
state care.
They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army that had
liberated the lands of the country from occupation and honored the
memory of the Martyrs with deep respect.
