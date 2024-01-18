Iranian Currency Rates For January 18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 24 decreased in price compared to January 17. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,603 rials.

Currency Rial on January 18 Rial on January 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,195 53,147 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,455 48,803 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,009 4,030 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,989 4,017 1 Danish krone DKK 6,115 6,127 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,336 136,456 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,001 14,996 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,304 28,570 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,106 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,056 31,172 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,624 25,815 1 South African rand ZAR 2,198 2,219 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,394 1,395 1 Russian ruble RUB 468 471 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,459 27,704 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,197 31,299 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,275 38,269 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,309 1,306 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,547 31,578 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,709 8,742 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,878 5,883 100 Thai baths THB 117,771 118,705 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,904 8,952 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,165 31,374 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,603 45,692 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,286 9,281 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,820 15,790 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,687 1 Afghan afghani AFN 576 591 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,750 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,032 75,092 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,065 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,240 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,157 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 533,000–536,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000–582,000 rials.

