Iranian Currency Rates For January 18


1/18/2024 4:38:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 18, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 24 decreased in price compared to January 17.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,603 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 18

Rial on January 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,195

53,147

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,455

48,803

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,009

4,030

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,989

4,017

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,115

6,127

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,336

136,456

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,001

14,996

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,304

28,570

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,106

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,056

31,172

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,624

25,815

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,198

2,219

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,394

1,395

1 Russian ruble

RUB

468

471

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,459

27,704

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,197

31,299

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,275

38,269

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,309

1,306

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,547

31,578

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,709

8,742

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,878

5,883

100 Thai baths

THB

117,771

118,705

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,904

8,952

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,165

31,374

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,603

45,692

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,286

9,281

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,820

15,790

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

576

591

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,750

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,032

75,092

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,065 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,240 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,157 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 533,000–536,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000–582,000 rials.

