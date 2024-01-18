Uzbekistan, CIS Secgen Discuss Agreements In Number Of Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan
and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev discussed the
implementation of agreements reached following last year's CIS
summit (Bishkek, October 13, 2023), Trend reports.
According to the Foreign Ministry, this issue was discussed
during a telephone conversation between Deputy Foreign Minister of
Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov with CIS Secretary General Sergey
Lebedev.
Special attention was paid to the matters of practical
implementation of the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan
put forward within the framework of the organization, which cover
broad areas of multilateral cooperation.
Earlier, Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov proposed to
create conditions for the unified operation of the energy systems
of the CIS countries.
Abdulla Aripov also reminded about the initiative of Uzbek
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the formation of a free trade zone
of the CIS and the revision of the provisions of the relevant
agreement without exceptions and restrictions.
Moreover, Aripov called for the preparation of a separate
roadmap with measures to support the partnership of the CIS
regions, including the hosting of the first interregional forum of
the member states, the activation of exhibition events, and mutual
visits of business representatives.
