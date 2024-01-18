Azerbaijani Businesses Raise Consumer Refunds

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan has increased the amounts returned by economic entities to consumers by 83 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 as a result of the expansion of public-private partnerships in the field of consumer protection and awareness raising, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.



He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023.

"Talking about the main points of 2023 activity, the following should be noted: the adoption of the Competition Code, the new law on public procurement, which came into legal effect on January 1, 2024, as well as the State Program for 2023-2025 on adaptation of the national standardization system to international requirements, which will make it possible to achieve the creation of a technical regulation system in our country that meets modern challenges with the implementation of obligations arising from the program," Abbasbeyli said.

