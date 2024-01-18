Passenger Traffic At Baku Airport In 2023 Has Reached Historic Levels

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In the country's main air harbor, Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, passenger turnover reached a record level in 2023 - more
than 5.85 million passengers were served. This figure is 33% higher
than the results of 2022, when 4.4 million passengers were
transported. The peak of passenger traffic was recorded on August
13 – 24,274 people.
In 2023, Baku airport served 5.13 million passengers on
international flights. 42.5% of them were the share of AZAL, and
the remaining 57.5% were the share of foreign air carriers. During
the reporting period, the national air carrier transported 2.18
million passengers to international destinations. The number of
passengers served in the direction of Nakhchivan amounted to 717
thousand people, which means an increase compared to 684 thousand
passengers in 2022. The peak of passenger traffic on this route was
recorded in July; more than 92 thousand passengers were served
during this month.
Of the 41 airlines, 18 of which are low-cost airlines flying the
most passengers to Baku airport, they carried Turkish Airlines,
AnadoluJet, Utair, Aeroflot, Fly Dubai, Wizz Air Abu-Dhabi,
Pegasus, Azimut, Air Arabia, Iraero. The most popular foreign
destinations were Istanbul, Moscow, Tbilisi, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
In total, in 2023, more than 49.3 thousand flights were carried out
from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to about 80 different
destinations.
“Also, the number of transit passengers at Baku airport
increased by 142% compared to 2022 - more than 162 thousand
passengers served. Attracting new foreign airlines, expanding the
route network and ongoing infrastructure work at the airport have
significantly improved the accessibility of transportation for all
passengers,” said Baku Airport director Teymur Hasanov.
In order to improve the passenger experience, a number of
innovations were introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
in 2023, including an innovative service that ensures fast entry
and exit of vehicles and various methods of paying for parking, as
well as the introduction of a Travel Document Authorization System
(TDAS), which simplifies and speeds up the pre-flight clearance
process.
It should be noted that in the reporting year, positive dynamics
of passenger transportation was also observed at the regional
airports of the country; 744 thousand passengers were served at
Nakhchivan International Airport, about 220 thousand in Ganja, and
more than 16 thousand in Lankaran.
